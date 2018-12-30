Murphy, Robert S. "Murph", - 83, of Longport, passed away on December 27, 2018. Survived by wife, Jill Murphy; and children: Tom Merrill, Kelley Williams, Elizabeth Higgins, and Christina Addison. Service dates and times to follow in full obituary next week. Arrangements by the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
