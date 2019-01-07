Murphy, Robert S. "Murph", - 85, of Longport, passed away Thursday, December 27th, 2018. Murph was born in Atlantic City on May 12, 1933 and grew up in Margate. During his time as a Margate Life Guard, he built treasured and life-long friendships. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School and then continued his education at Trenton State College (TCNJ) and eventually transferred to the University of Cincinnati. Murph truly enjoyed his years as a "Bearcat" at the U of C, receiving his degree in Architecture. For over 40 years, Murph designed buildings and houses for clients all over the Washington, DC area. His artistic abilities shined in all of his creations. Murph and Jill rekindled their friendship from childhood and married in 1985. During their life together they had many great adventures and experienced the "little pieces of life" that they treasured. They moved back to the shore in 1998 and loved living by the sea. They spent many evenings fishing our local waters for stripers, flounder and other sea creatures. They also enjoyed renewing old friendships and building new ones. Murph is survived by his wife Jill Munyan Murphy; and children, Tom Merrill (Denise), Kelley Merrill Williams (Sam), Elizabeth Murphy Higgins (Mitch) and Christina Murphy Addison. Grandchildren: Emily, James, Duncan, Kate, Annabelle and Carolina. His Sisters-In- Law, Joan Munyan Swope (Jack), Mary Lou Munyan McLaughlin (Jay); and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elizabeth Murphy and six siblings. Memorial donations in memory of Murph may be given to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation: https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one. A visitation will be held from 10-11am, followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11am on Saturday, January 19th at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church, 2801 Ventnor Avenue, Longport. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ghwimberg.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.