Murphy, Scott, - 70, of North Cape May, Scott Alan Murphy, 70, of North Cape May, NJ, and Sebastion, Fla. Tragically found on December 23, 2018, in the back bay off of Pittsburgh Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ near his Sail Boat. Born in Frackville, Pa, and graduate of Frackville High School. Scott also was a graduate of Penn State University. Scott started his newspaper and advertising career beginning at the Wildwood Leader, and known to many as a former radio disc jockey, also worked various gigs in local entertainment establishments in Cape May County. A" Celebration of Life" is planned for Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 1 PM at the Pine Avenue Fire House, 111 E. Pine Ave., Wildwood, NJ. Please come with your stories and mementos of Scott. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

