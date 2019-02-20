Murphy, Scott, - 70, of North Cape May, Scott Alan Murphy, 70, of North Cape May, NJ, and Sebastion, Fla. Tragically found on December 23, 2018, in the back bay off of Pittsburgh Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ near his Sail Boat. Born in Frackville, Pa, and graduate of Frackville High School. Scott also was a graduate of Penn State University. Scott started his newspaper and advertising career beginning at the Wildwood Leader, and known to many as a former radio disc jockey, also worked various gigs in local entertainment establishments in Cape May County. A" Celebration of Life" is planned for Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 1 PM at the Pine Avenue Fire House, 111 E. Pine Ave., Wildwood, NJ. Please come with your stories and mementos of Scott. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.