Murphy, Thomas Douglas, - 81, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was a former facilities manager at Big Y Supermarkets in Waterbury, CT. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jacqueline T. Murphy, and his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Murphy; his parents, Carl and Blanche Murphy and Winnie and Jerry DeVito; his siblings and in-laws, Jean and Edward Witt, Fay and Jake Buonocore; Ardith and George Mobile, Pete and Mary Murphy, and Carl and Dee Murphy; niece, Faith Ermeiri; and nephews, Jason Lavoie and Joseph Mobile. Burial was private at Asbury Methodist Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Redeemer, 1801 Route 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210 or AtlantiCare Foundation, Heart and Vascular Institute, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 600, Suite 601, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
