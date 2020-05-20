Murray, Dorothy, - 82, of Woodbine, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 14, 2020. She was born to the late James Earl and Mary Elsie Gibbs. Dorothy, known as "Dot" or "Aunt Dot" was the wife of Jonathan Murray. Dorothy leaves her children, Jonathan (Jeannie), Gary, Camille, Dawn, Gail, Denise (Harold), Paula (Matthew) and Darlene; 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Kathryn, Dennis, Juanita and a host of family. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Gov. Phil Murphy announces Jersey Shore will be open for Memorial Day
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
-
Chuck Betson dies; longtime local sports personality was 68
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.