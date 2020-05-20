Murray, Dorothy, - 82, of Woodbine, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 14, 2020. She was born to the late James Earl and Mary Elsie Gibbs. Dorothy, known as "Dot" or "Aunt Dot" was the wife of Jonathan Murray. Dorothy leaves her children, Jonathan (Jeannie), Gary, Camille, Dawn, Gail, Denise (Harold), Paula (Matthew) and Darlene; 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Kathryn, Dennis, Juanita and a host of family. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com

