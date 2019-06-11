Murray, Roberta, - 79, of Galloway, passed away June 7, 2019 at AtlantiCare, Galloway. Roberta was born in Gibbsboro, NJ and moved to Ocean City for High School. Soon after she got married and moved to California and lived there for 25 years. Roberta had two sons; Darren and Darryl, both have passed away. She lived in Ocean City and Galloway for the rest of her life. On November 6, 2002 she married Leslie Murray and both lived in Galloway together. She worked for the Galloway Board of Education in the Board office till retiring. She is survived by her loving husband, Leslie, her two younger sisters; Dee and Nancy. She loved her husband, grandchildren, and the trips they took together. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10am til 11am at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield. A Service will follow at 11am. Burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Gibbsboro, NJ.
