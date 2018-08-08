Murry, Sr., Robert J, - 88, of Weekstown, NJ, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Born and raised in Northfield, NJ to the late Arthur and Irene (Bell) Murry. Bob was a member of the U.S. Army reserves during the Korean War. Bob was a member of the Laborers Union, Local 415, spending most of his 35-year career with Massett Building Company, retiring as a superintendent. Bob built his first house from the ground up for his young bride, Betty, including digging the basement out by hand. In later years he helped his son, Arthur, build his dream home in Sweetwater, NJ. He helped all his children with their projects whenever he was needed. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and gardener, people came from all over to purchase the beautiful flowers and shrubs he grew in his homemade greenhouse. He was a former member of the Shur-Shot Gunning Club and Shur-Line Beagle Club. Bob enjoyed hunting rabbits, raising beagles and running them in the field trials with his two sons. Bob was predeceased by his son Robert, Jr., his parents, two brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Jane (Reynolds) Murry, son Arthur (Patricia), daughters Laura (Mark) Miller, Mary Ellen (George) Henry and daughter-in-law Linda Murry; grandchildren: Christian (Stephanie) Swanson, David (Amy) Swanson, Melissa Murry, Nicole Bonsteel, Lindsay (Christopher) Inzano, Caitlin (John) Acord, Erin (Charlie) Witzke, Sarah Ogletree, George (Stephenie) Henry, Felicia Henry, and Gavin Henry. Bob is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 9 at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ at 4 PM, where family and friends may gather 2-4 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Penny Angels Beagle Rescue, P.O. Box 2161, Ventnor, NJ 08406. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
