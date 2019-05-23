Murtha, Dolores I, - 87, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at home. She was born in Newark, N.J., residing there, and Livingston, prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor. Dolores was retired from Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, N.J., where she worked as a programmer. Dolores was predeceased by her husband Gregory Murtha. She is survived by children John Murtha (Conceicao), Imbituba, Brazil, Marie Doyle, (John), Waretown, N.J., Peter Murtha (Brenda), Fort Lauderdale, FL., James Murtha (Jennifer), Toano, VA., Paul Murtha, Long Beach Twp., N.J., Michael Murtha, Little Egg Harbor, N.J., Stephen Murtha (MelAnnie), Landing, N.J., Judith Millar (Robert), Little Egg Harbor, N.J., Catharine Sabo (Brad), Little Egg Harbor, N.J., sister Clare Wright, Seymour, CT., brother Joseph Stauder, along with 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces and 1 nephew. A Memorial Mass will be said Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11 AM, at St. Theresa R.C. Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences, and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers make memorial donations to Seton Hall Prep Development Office, 120 Northfield Ave., West Orange, N.J., 07052.
