MUSARRA, MARIE "Sis" (nee Clark), - of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on March 21, 2020, a home that she shared with her late husband Orazio (Rocky) Musarra and raised her children Ralph (Rocky) Musarra and her late daughter Marie Malandro (Ronald Malandro Sr.) (nee Musarra). Sis's family and anyone that knew her will miss her welcoming them with her big smile. She provided comfort to anyone and she loved being everyone's Mom Mom! Her home was a place that everyone gathered as a FAMILY, which was always her focus. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren; were the loves of her life. She may have been born an Irish woman but cooked like a true Italian. Her in laws taught her how to make her sauce (gravy), meatballs, and most importantly, her pastina that her grandchildren will say no one else could perfect except her. She had a long career at Comcast previously named Sammons Communications where she was loved dearly by all. During nice weather, Sis was always found sitting on her porch, talking to who she called her second son, Ted, and his wife Donna. She enjoyed reading a good romance novel and talking to her neighbors and their families. Her friends Marie Munyon and Aquila Formica shared many years of dear friendship together. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Petes of Pleasantville until its closing and then to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton of Absecon. She is survived by her son Ralph (Rocky) Musarra of Millville, her grandchildren Nicole Montecalvo (Michael) & Ronnie Malandro Jr. of Philadelphia (Gia), Lauren Romano (Josh), Joseph Musarra, Kimberly Musarra, of Millville, her most joyous additions, her Great-Grandchildren Michael Jr. & Marco Montecalvo of Philadelphia. Gene Romano of Millville, her sister-in-law Ann Clark, nieces and nephews (Clark, Eden, Levinson, Musarra, Malandro & Johnson Families) all shared big parts of her heart and most especially her beloved & devoted goddaughter Elizabeth Sabath (nee Clark) (Joe) of Galloway Twp. She is predeceased by her husband Orazio (Rocky) Musarra, her daughter Marie Malandro (Musarra), her parents Frank and Ilah Clark and her brother Frank C Clark. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Due to the unforeseen circumstances that we are experiencing as a nation, services are withheld until further notice. Condolences may be sent to Nicole Montecalvo 2723 South Smedley Street, Phila., PA.19145 Contact: nmmontecalva@gmail.com . Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
Most Popular
-
Governor vows action to enforce N.J. stay-at-home order
-
Mass layoffs begin at Atlantic City casinos
-
'I really felt like I was dying,' says Atlantic County man who tested positive for COVID-19
-
South Jersey police enforce governor's stay at home mandate, many residents already heeding warnings
-
Bridgeton resident first area COVID-19 related death
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.