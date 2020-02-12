MUSCATELLO, PIERINA LUCIA, - 88, formerly of Cape May and more recently of Danvers, Mass., passed away February 2, 2020. Pierina is dearly missed and forever loved by her adoring husband, Mario Muscatello; her devoted daughter, Pierina Hari (Muscatello); her granddaughter, Maya Hari; her son-in-law, Vijay Hari, and her sister, Julia Wright. Pierina was predeceased by her brothers, Nicolo and Antonio DeFedericis; and sister, Angelina Adgie (DeFedericis). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (Feb. 15th) at 12pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Pierina to the New England Homes for the Deaf, located in Danvers, Massachusetts. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
