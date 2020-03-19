Muscato, Rosemarie, - 68, of Galloway, NJ passed away at home unexpectedly. She is survived by her sisters Gloria Muscato and Cecelia Reilly (Muscato) and her brother-in-law Dan Reilly. Rosemarie was predeceased by her beloved nephew Keith Reilly. In respect of the current situation with CoronaVirus pandemic, Rose Marie's services will be rescheduled and announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ, located at 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ, 08226. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ, located at 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ, 08226. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

