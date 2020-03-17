Muscato, Rosemarie, - 68, of Galloway, NJ passed away at home unexpectedly. She is a daughter of the late Frank and Cecelia Muscato (Egitto). Rosemarie was born in Atlantic City on July 12, 1951, and raised in Northfield. She is a graduate of Mainland Regional High School. For several years she was a maintenance person for Pomona Campground. Rosemarie was an avid animal lover and adored her dog and cat. She is survived by her sisters Gloria Muscato and Cecelia Reilly (Muscato) and her brother-in-law Dan Reilly. Rosemarie was predeceased by her beloved nephew Keith Reilly. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 2:00-3:00 pm with a service at 3:00 PM. Both will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc., 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ, 08225. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ, located at 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ, 08226.
