Muschera, Barbara J., - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. She graduated from Atlantic City High School, Class of 1955. She was former model for Marie McCullough's Modeling Agency, and a breeder of champion Arabian show horses and standardbred race horses at her Briar Oak Farm. She was preceded by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Paxson and her husband Sgt. E. Charles Feuker. Barbara is survived by her husband Robert A. Muschera; son Daniel Feuker; daughter Kerry Feuker; stepchildren: Russell Muschera, Robert (Renata) Muschera, Jr., and Robin DeFazio; brother Dr. Charles (Betty) Paxson; grandchildren: Jared (Becca) Pagano, Charles (Lauren) Feuker; great-grandson Luke Feuker, and her second great-grandchild due in August, Baby Pagano; and numerous family and friends who loved her. Family and friends are welcome to gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, March 16th, from 10 AM 12 Noon at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where reflections will be shared at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Standardbred Retirement Foundation, 42 Arneytown-Hornerstown Rd., Cream Ridge, NJ 08514 or online at: https://www.adoptahorse.org (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.