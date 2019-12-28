Muso, Kim, - 50, of Tuckerton, N.J., passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. She was born in Jersey City, N.J., residing in Bricktown prior to moving to Tuckerton. Kim worked as a U.S. Postal Carrier, in Little Egg Harbor, for 15 years. Kim had a love for animals. She was a member of Parkertown Volunteer Fire Co., Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Redman Pohatcong Tribe #61, Tuckerton, N.J. Kim is predeceased by her father Joseph Muso. She is survived by her partner Donald Tymusczuk, mother Dorothy Muso, siblings Jeff, Debra, Mark, Ralph, Richard, Kathleen, Scott, Darren, Todd, Anthony, and Glenn, along with many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5-8 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Kim Muso as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Airshow coming to North Wildwood
-
Millville man charged with murder after FAA employee found dead in car
-
Dump truck overturns onto car on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton
-
1 injured in Atlantic City shooting
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.