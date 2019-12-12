Myers, Charles Elliot, - 84, of Ventnor, NJ, journeyed on to his heavenly destination on Thursday Dec. 5, 2019 at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northfield due to complications from pneumonia. Born March 27, 1935 in Sellersville, PA, Charley was the son of the late Roswell and Pauline Myers and raised in that area. He was a 1953 graduate of Temple University, with his degree in Journalism and Communications. His first wife, Laura (née Irvin), a daughter, Karen, and a sister, Joy, preceded him in death. Surviving are his present wife, Kathryn (née Rudderow), three sons, Laren of Collegeville, Pa., William, (Laurie) of Bountiful, Utah, and Gregory, (Sharon) of Blue Bell, Pa., five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Known for his quietness, caring, and dedication to his family and friends, his passion revolved around sports. If it involved a ball, especially baseball, he was attending and/or covering those events for his newspapers. He was an RV traveler, taking his wife, four children, and two huskies on many memorable adventures across the country in a pickup camper. He wrote for a camping magazine and later published his own successful monthly periodical, Camper Ways. Upon his retirement, he sold the family home and moved to Ventnor. There he became a member of Margate Community Church and sang in its choir. He also performed with the Cape Shore Chorale for several years. He and his wife Kathryn traveled through the country and Canada, including attending performances of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in Salt Lake City, Utah. The couple enjoyed theater productions and held seasonal tickets to the Walnut Theater in Philadelphia. A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at the Margate Community Church, 8900 Ventnor Parkway, Margate. Private burial takes place in the family plot Rose Hill Cemetery, Ambler, PA.
