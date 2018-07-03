Myers, David W. II, - 33, of Milmay, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 at Atlantic Care-Mainland Division. He was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Buena Regional High School Class of 2003. David worked with his father at the family business, David Myers and Sons Builders. He owned and operated Flatline Custom Automotive in Williamstown and recently worked for JR Building and Renovations. He was a member of Bushwackers Hunting Club. David was a well known Exotic Custom Car enthusiast. He also enjoyed motorcycling, snowboarding and skateboarding. Before being taken off life support, David saved three lives through the Gift of Life Donor organization. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents William and Patricia Myers, Aunt Cheryl Ruggerio, and Uncle Barry Hurst. David is survived by his parents David and Jessica (Ruggerio) Myers, sister Amber Jessica Myers and brother-in-law Steven Hiles, brother Jarit Sanchez, nephew Jacob Hiles, grandmother Virginia Phrampus, aunts and uncles Bruce & Terry Myers, Thomas & Diane Myers, Annamarie Myers, William Myers, Cynthia Swank, Cheryl & Victor Chalow, Virginia Hurst, Alicia & Joseph Acosta, John "Duke" & Jennifer Ruggerio, Scott Ruggerio, Mike Piccone, Darlene Ruggerio, cousins Tracy, Michael, and Wade Springer, John and Jennifer Ruggerio, Cassidy and Jessie Piccone, Eddie Bailey, Melissa Lillia, Steven and Scott Ruggerio, Joey and Andrew Acosta, Bruce and Steven Myers, Jason Myers, Jacqueline Tantum, Jennifer Knuth, Kyle Myers, Lindsay Ditulio, Jimmy Jenkins, Jamie Donovan, Erin Donovan, close friend Jerry Gant. Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:30 at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where a his funeral service will be held at 11:30. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
