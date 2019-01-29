Myers, Joseph P., - 102, of Absecon, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 21st, 2019. Joe was born November 30th, 1916 in Washington, D.C. Joe was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Jacqueline Myers. Joe is survived by his four children, Charles Myers (Veronica), Cecile Myers-Lockhart, Preston Myers and Robert Myers. Joe is also survived by three grandchildren, Sheila M. Myers-Long, Carol N. McLaughlin and Mark Pedrick; four great-grandchildren, Alex McLaughlin, William Charles Miles Jr., Cheyenne Pedrick and Quinn Pedrick; four great-great-grandchildren, Kadin Faith Miles, Drake Miles, Kairi Miles and Grayson Miles. Joe graduated from Catholic University with an Electrical Engineering degree. Before moving to Absecon in 1958, Joe resided in Washington, D.C. Joe worked at NAFEC as the Chief of The Engineering Services Branch. Prior to that, he was on active duty in the U.S. Air Force and a veteran of World War II and The Korean War. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1957 as a full Colonel. Joe's hobby was growing orchids and participating in orchid shows. He received hundreds of awards including the American Orchid Society award. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 1, 2019. Gathering of family and friends will commence at 10:15AM at Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Absecon with a Mass to follow at 11:00AM. Burial will follow the memorial service at Estell Manor Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor at 12:45PM. The cemetery is located 3.5 miles South of Mays Landing on N.J. route 50. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that contributions be made to the Absecon Veterinary Hospital at 195 New Road, Absecon, NJ 08201. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
