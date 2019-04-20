Myers, Lester D., - of Egg Harbor City, passed away suddenly on April 15, 2019 at home. Lester (Dave) always enjoyed listening to his music and drinking his beer. He is predeceased by his brother, Frederick James Myers. Lester is survived by his mother, Sarah P. Eaton of EHC; his father, Frederick J. Myers (Margie) of Shippenville, PA; his sister, Christine Breder (Bob) of EHC; his nephews, John Breder Jr. of Virginia, Jason Breder (Sabrina) of Absecon, and Sean Breder (Katie) of Galloway; his great niece, Gianna Breder; his great nephew, Lucas Breder; his aunts, Shirley, Donna, and Marie; his cousins, Brandey and Chicky Singer, Sharon Reed, Debra Smith, Richard and Jeanie Ford, Warren Ford and so many more cousins; and friends, Renato Sensi, Kenny Rose, Rudi Kindervater and his best friend, his dog, Dante. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22nd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Tuesday, April 23rd from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a service starting at 10:00 AM all at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Green Bank Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
