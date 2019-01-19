Myers, Marlene (Vanaman) , - 88, of Richland, passed away peacefully at her home after a brief illness on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Born in Vineland to the late Marvin and Harriet (Pettit) Vanaman, Marlene lived in Richland for most of her life. She was a graduate of Vineland High School with the Class of 1948. Prior to her retirement, Marlene worked as a postal clerk for the Richland Post Office. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, traveling and sharing time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Marlene also loved crossword puzzles and attending various events at the Michael Debbi Park in Richland. She was predeceased by her loving husband Leonard H. Myers in 2012. Marlene is survived by her daughter Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Myers and by her son Karl L. Myers and his wife Dora, all of Richland. She is also survived by her 2 grandchildren; Antoinette Flath and her husband Rich and Joanne Breckenridge and her husband Scott, all of Dorothy. Along with her 3 great-grandchildren; Megan and Sarah Flath and Joshua Breckenridge and by her sister Thelma Falasco of Vineland. Funeral services will be private. Donations in memory of Marlene may be made to the Funny Farm Animal Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or to the Atlantic County SPCA, 240 Old Turnpike, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting wbfuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
