Myers, Mary Joanne, - 74, nee Walter, passed away Thursday February 28, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ, Mrs. Myers was a longtime resident of Collings Lakes. She worked as a clerk / typist for the Employment Dept. for the State of NJ in Vineland.She is predeceased by her daughter Lori A. Myers and is survived by her children daughters Dawn (Michael) Fountas, Hope (Steve) Ammirato, son William A. (Nancy) Myers Jr. A sister Donna Aleknavage. Grandchildren Nicholas (Ryann), Michael, Zachary, Missy, Arden, Emily, Elizabeth, and Billy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday March 9, 2019 at 2 PM with a viewing from 12:30-2 PM at the Our Lady of the Lakes Church 19 Malaga Rd. Collings Lakes, NJ. Interment will follow at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Hammonton. Arrangements Landolfi Funeral Home, Hammonton. www.landolfihammonton.com
