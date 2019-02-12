Myers, Pauline A., - 93, of Ocean City, NJ went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she was formerly of Madison, NJ and was a resident of Ocean City since 1985. She was predeceased by her husband, George, of 57 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was formerly a member of Ocean City Baptist Church for 25 years and actively served in the ministry as Chairperson of the Deaconesses, Bible School Teacher, and AWANA leader. She was a current member of Linwood Community Church where she had served on the Deaconess Board and Fellowship Committee. She was also actively involved with the Cape-Atlantic Christian Women's Club for many years. Survivors include a son, George F. (Debra) Myers, III of North Augusta, SC, a daughter, Susan M. (Richard) Lamkin of Galloway, NJ. Also, surviving are five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be offered Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 O'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
