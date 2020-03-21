Myers, Sandra Jane (Sandy), - 43, of West Jordan, Utah; formerly of Linwood, NJ and Las Vegas, NV, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2020. She was 43 years old. Born on March 10, 1977, Sandy grew up in Linwood, NJ and was a 1995 graduate of Mainland Regional High School. Sandy moved west to Las Vegas in 1996 where she met and married the love of her life "DJ" on November 9, 2001. Sandy was a loving and compassionate person who warmed the hearts of those who knew her. She had the most beautiful smile that would light up your soul. She loved spending time with her family and her beloved dogs. Sandy leaves behind her loving husband Darwin Javier (DJ), her mother and stepfather Barbara Jackson and William Ball, her father and stepmother Gary and Ginger Fenton, grandmother Jane Hamilton, uncle Richard Jackson (Josephine), aunt Linda Gemmel (Charlie), siblings: Jeffrey Fenton, his wife Mel and her nieces Marlee and Kirra, Linda Okazaki, her husband Tyler and her nephews Shane and Devin, stepsister Kirsten (Klem) Wright, her husband Greg and their children Kendra and Brock, cousins Richard Jackson (Becca), David Jackson (Tessa), Andrea Jackson (Julia) and Amy Charleston, as well as her beloved weimaraners Bella and Memphis. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Harvey and Zillah Fenton, paternal grandfather Richard Jackson, and aunt Donna (Fenton) Charleston. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
