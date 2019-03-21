Nace, James Howard "Jimmy", - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, crossed his finish line.First Place in a life well lived. He passed at home with his wife by his side on March 19, 2019. Jimmy grew up in McKee City and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1969 graduate of Oakcrest High School where he was a baseball player, best known for his pitching and curveball and was voted best sense of humor, most talkative and most unpredictable. Jimmy was a kind and generous man. He loved being around people and socializing, which led to his career of bartending. He opened Resorts and spent most of his career at the Claridge. He loved horse racing since the age of 13 and created his own handicap program called Jim's Gems. His passion for racing continued throughout his life as he traveled around the country entering National Handicapping Tournaments. Jim was also an avid golfer for most of his life. He would often be found on the course with lifelong friends. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten by his wife, Cheryl (nee: Vanderbilt), two daughters, Susan E. Burns (Steve) and Leigh Anne Hutter (Wayne), brother Thomas L. Nace, Jr. (Lenore), brother-in-laws Edward W. Vanderbilt, Jr. (Cathy) and James J. Vanderbilt (Maria), 7 grandchildren; Matthew, Michael, Tim, Jessica, Taylor, Jamie, and Amanda, nephews Eddie and Jonathan, nieces Christine, Alyssa, Ashley, and Julianna and numerous other relatives and friends. He lived, he laughed, he loved life, and loved his family more than anything. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate Jimmy's life on Saturday, March 23rd from 11AM to 1PM, at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where services and memories will be shared at 1PM. Burial will be private. Info & Condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
