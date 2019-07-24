Nachtigall, Steven P., - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, died on July 17th, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Born to Henry and Margaret in New York City, Steven was gifted in the arts, learning to play many instruments and participating in theatre programs at school. Steven went on to attend Albany Medical College, where he graduated in 1979, specializing in internal medicine. He proceeded to dedicate himself to caring for many in the communities of Long Island and later South Jersey. He is survived by his three children, Eric of Philadelphia, PA, Elise of Baltimore, MD, and Daniel of Linwood, NJ, as well as his siblings, Robert, George, and Debbie. On Saturday, July 27th, the family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11AM immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation or to any scholarships promoting music or medical education. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com.
