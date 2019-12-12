Napier, Richard "Rick", - 61, passed away on Dec. 11, 2019. Born in Margate to William and Florence Napier on Sept. 20, 1958. He is the beloved father of Anastasia "Anya" Ruzicka- Napier, Brandon Napier and husband of his loving wife JoAnne Ruzicka-Napier. Also survived by siblings Ann Marie Myhre (John), William Napier (Patricia), Kathleen Napier, Kevin Napier (Felicia) and Michael Napier, and many nieces and nephews. He was a respected fire and electrical sub-code official for Washington Twp. Visitation Fri., Dec. 13 from 6-8pm at FERTIG FUNERAL HOME, 63 N. Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062, where a time of remembrance and sharing will begin at 8pm. Burial private at Steelmantown Natural Burial Preserve. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude's Hospital for Children at www.stjude.org would be appreciated. Condolences at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com.
