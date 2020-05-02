Napoleon, Patricia Ann, - 89, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020. Born in Trenton, NJ, Patricia (Pat) was a long-time resident of Long Beach Island, NJ and recently moved to The Terraces at Seacrest Village in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ. In 1967 Pat was hired as an administrative assistant with the Robbinsville, NJ Public School District and later assumed the position of secretary for the Child Study Team until her retirement in 1992. Prior to that, she worked for the NJ State Board of Health. Pat was a member of the Barnegat Light Garden Club, Barnegat Light Yacht Club (party committee), and was an active volunteer in her church, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Long Beach Township, NJ. She thoroughly enjoyed the beach, traveling Europe, numerous cruises, entertaining others, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. Pat will be most remembered by her extraordinary zest for life, her great style, her love of family, and the way she lit up every room she ever entered with her witty sense of humor, vivacious personality and flare. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Nellie Seitz; her son Joseph Patrick Napoleon and sister Eileen Munger. She leaves behind her high school sweetheart, Joseph Vincent Napoleon her devoted husband of 69 years, her beloved daughters Maggi Reighn (Napoleon) and husband Ronald of Ocean View, NJ and Patricia O'Hagan (Napoleon) and husband John of Conroe, TX.; her grandchildren John P. O'Hagan Jr. and wife MariAnn; Meghan Van Vossen and husband Karl; Patricia Ann Ramirez and husband Rene; Joseph Patrick Reighn and wife Aubrey; Molly Reighn; her great- grandchildren Morgan and Kate Van Vossen, Max and Molly O'Hagan, and Marco and Rudy Ramirez. A celebration of life memorial mass at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Resurrection Church, Tuckahoe Road, Marmora NJ will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Barnegat Light First Aid Squad at 15 W. 10th Street Barnegat Light, NJ o8oo6. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Interest in reopening Atlantic City casinos will be widely shared
-
AtlantiCare, Atlantic City casinos partner for safe reopening strategy
-
Hammonton center struggles with COVID-19 as virus explodes in long-term care
-
State officials record first South Jersey prison inmate death from COVID-19
-
Local leaders working on Jersey Shore reopening plan
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.