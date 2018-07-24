Nardo, Edward J, - 61, of Margate, died peacefully on Friday July 20, 2018 at the Atlanticcare Regional Medical Center after battling a rare brain disorder called "Picks" disease. Edward was a Psychic Medium in the area for the past 22 years. His clients came from all over the U.S., on a waiting list for over a year at times to see him. He was multi-talented, playing the drums, guitar, bass, piano, sang and wrote his own music, winning awards for some of his songs. He could draw and paint and was also a male model and a body builder. Ed also acted, getting bit parts in movies and commercials. He will be sadly missed by his wife Patty, who met him at the age of 15 in Religion Class in Holy Spirit High School, but in the end of his life his partner of over 20 years was Frank Ruszin who saw him through his final journey, struggling with his horrible disease. Frank helped him day to day caring for him with unwavering devotion, no matter how difficult the struggle, Frank never gave out the very end. Ed is survived by his loving little sister Rosemarie, who together shared a Disney Land childhood and memories only their parents John and Millie Nardo could provide. He also leaves behind his older brother Kookie "Charles" Nardo who he constantly made fun of but loved and looked up to all his life. He leaves behind his aunt Annie; uncle John, his niece and nephews and a host of cousins and friends. In the end he had a visitor from Fl., a friend for over 45 years, Lino Hallman. Lino gave his heart and soul to his care and will always be another brother to Edward. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 27, 11am, at the Holy Trinity Parish - Blessed Sacrament Church, Jerome and Ventnor Aves., Margate. A viewing will begin at 10am, with burial to follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
