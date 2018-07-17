Naylor, Barbara, - 80, of Galloway, passed on July 15, 2018. Survived by Debbie Smith, Dawn Naylor, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and loved ones. Graveside service will be on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 10:00am at the Port Republic Cemetery. Full obit on saracenofuneralhome.com
