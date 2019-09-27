Neal, David A., - 56, of Linwood, NJ passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Shore Memorial Hospital. He was 56. Born in Mt. Holly, NJ on December 4, 1962, and raised in Burlington Township, NJ, David resided in Linwood for the past 20 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred T. and Helen (Strzempa) Neal, David is survived by his children, daughter, Rhiannon, sons, Dawson and Stas; sisters Susan McGrady and Kathleen Green, brother-in-law, Samuel Green; and nieces and nephews, Amanda and Kenneth McGrady and Rachel, Lauren and Joshua Green. David was employed with UPS with over 30 years of loyal service. He enjoyed sharing a good joke with customers and colleagues. He enjoyed fishing, Star Wars and was an avid Eagles fan. One of David's greatest joys was watching the Eagles win Super Bowl LII and attending their victory parade. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 4 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Middleton-Stroble and Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Internment will be held privately. David was a man who did not enjoy formality, please feel free to wear your favorite Eagles attire. May the Force be with you.
