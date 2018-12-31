NECE CANNONE (nee Fratella), Marianne, - 66, of Villas, passed away on December 24, 2018 after courageously battling melanoma over the past 10 years. Marianne was born in East Orange, NJ and raised in Nutley, NJ before moving to the Cape May area. She earned her LPN and worked in nursing while also helping with the family business, Nece's Florist, North Cape May. She enjoyed 40+ years in the nursing profession and worked for various nursing organizations, including Bayada Nursing which ultimately became her hospice caregivers. Her main passion in nursing was pediatrics as she loved helping and caring for children. She was loving, kind, an excellent listener and would make you feel welcome in any situation. Marianne enjoyed many things in life, such as, flowers, gardening, walking the beach and riding her bike but most of all, of course, her time with those she loved. Marianne was a champion bowler and thoroughly enjoyed the years she spent bowling. She IS connected to her God and throughout her earthly life she was very spiritual in nature. "Life has changednot ended." She volunteered for CARA; Volunteers in Medicine and was a member of the Rotary Anns. She is predeceased by her parents, Fiore and Anne (nee Segarto) Fratella and her brother, Gerald Fratella. Marianne is dearly missed by her loving family which includes her three children, Amy (nee Nece) Robson (husband, Allan), Carrie Nece and Erick Nece (wife, Jessica); sister, Nancy (nee Fratella) DeMusz (husband, Brian); four grandchildren, Amber, Allie, Vera and Lacey. Marianne wants her life here on earth, although too short, to be celebrated as this was her time to prepare for what she now enjoys in Heaven. She is singing His praises. Relatives and friends will be received on Friday (Jan. 4th) from 10am until 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May with Marianne's memorial service beginning at 11am. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cem., Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: C.A.R.A., PO Box 774, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210-0774. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
