Nee, Kieran John, - Our beloved Kieran John Nee was born December 31, 2014 and tragically left us on July 31, 2019. Kieran was a true blessing to all who knew him and the love that he brought will remain with us always. Kieran was a natural at any sport he tried, especially golf and baseball, but he had a desire to try all things. Each day his limitless energy was spent at parks, beaches, golf courses, or pools. He enjoyed gardening with his "mom mom" or helping with any chore, seeing movies at the theater, and taking on any adventure of the day. Kieran's purity, humor, and joyous spirit has forever touched the lives of many. Kieran is survived by his parents, Sean Nee and Rachael Hellander; his paternal grandparents, Chris Nee and Sarah Huff; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Susan Hellander; his aunts and uncles, Michael Nee, Haley Huff, Christopher Capolingua, and Richie, Megan, and Katie Hellander. Kieran is predeceased by his paternal grandparent, Robert Huff. A benefit for Kieran will take place at the Brigantine Golf Links on August 8th, 2019 from 5PM-8PM. All proceeds from the benefit will go directly to Sean Nee to help with the unexpected costs of funeral services, air travel, and time missed from work. All are invited.

