Nees, Edward, - 59, of Tuckerton, NJ went home to be with Jesus, whom he worshipped and adored, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born in Lakewood, NJ, he spent his younger years in St. Croix, USVI, and his high school years in WPB, FL. He moved to the Tuckerton area in 1980 and established Ed Nees Carpentry in 1983. He was an avid boater and water skier. He loved playing the violin and sharing in music ministry with his wife at multiple nursing homes (Genesis, Manahawkin; Somer's Place, EHT), the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, and with anyone he met. He loved President Trump and his passion for America and Israel! Ed is survived by his adoring wife of 39 years, Vicki Lee Nees; a daughter, April Rose Nees Owen (Shawn) (US Army Major, JAG Corps), a beloved son, Edward Christopher Nees (TMG, Inc., Tinton Falls), a sister, Deborah Miller, an uncle, William E. Nees, and other relatives. He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Ann Truex, his father, Edward G. Nees, and a sister, Ruth Ann Mills. A celebration of Ed's life will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home. Viewing from 1-3pm. Memorial service at 3 pm. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to the Missions program at New Life Assembly, 5071 Fernwood Road, EHT 08234.
