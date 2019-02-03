Nehmad, Elliot, - of Ventnor, passed away on Wednesday January 30th surrounded by family. Born in Atlantic City, Elliot was the third generation of a family that had been retail merchants on the Atlantic City Boardwalk continuously for 100 years. Elliot was a graduate of Atlantic City High School and Rider College. He operated Elliot's Inc. on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for several decades. Elliot and his wife, Kathryn, who were married for 55 years, raised their family in Margate. Always known for his extraordinary kindness and gentility, Elliot was involved in many sporting activities throughout his life including, playing and coaching youth sports, including ice hockey, baseball, and basketball. He was actively involved in Rodef Sholom synagogue, having served as its President for many years. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn, sons, David (Xiao) of Northfield, Marc (Pamela) of Egg Harbor Township, daughter, Deborah (Phil) Gieseler of Somers Point, grandchildren, Marisa, Jacob, Ethan, Tyler, Ava, Olivia, Marcella, Wen, and great-granddaughter, Adrianna. He is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Leon Nehmad and Stephen Nehmad, as well as, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services were held January 31st. Contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Rodef Sholom, 4609 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Shiva will be observed at his late residence at 5000 Boardwalk, Unit 506. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
