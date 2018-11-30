Nehr, Michele (nee Champion), - 53, of Marmora, passed away suddenly at home on November 26th, 2018. She was the youngest daughter of Daniel and Marie Champion of East Vineland. Raised in Mays Landing, she attended Oakcrest High School. Later on moving her family to Tennessee where they lived for about 25 years. Her greatest joy in life were her two grandchildren Brianna and Kingston. Michele had a big heart, always going out of her way to help someone out. She will be sadly missed by her husband Anthony Nehr, Sr. and her two sons Christopher Scarborough and Anthony Nehr, Jr. of Tennessee. Also surviving are sisters Marie Potenski of East Vineland, Terry Champion-May (Rich) of Hammonton, Dawn Izzi (Frank) of Sea Isle, Dina Kennedy (Bob) of Florida, as well as several nieces and nephews who loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Monday, December 3rd at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. Family and friends may gather from 5-7 PM, and a service will be held at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.