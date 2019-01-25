Neill, Eleanor, - 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away January 23, 2019. She was born in Paulsboro, NJ to the late Thomas and Helen Haddock. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clarence William Neill; son Charles Neill and daughter Sandra (Chris) Michl; brothers: Chester (Nancy) Haddock, Robert (Joyce ) Haddock, Charles (Gerry) Haddock, and Ace (Lorraine) Haddock; sisters: Cecelia Clayman, Agnes Racey, Nancy (Thomas) Eckert, and Ethel Francisco; as well as 4 granddaughters, a grandson, 5 great granddaughters, and 1 great-grandson. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
