Neilson, Bradley, - 76, of Eldora, NJ, passed from this life on June 11 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy (Dolly) nee Reinholt, three daughters, Alexis (Kevin) Boal, Hilary (Stephen) Noe, and Brooke (Eugene) Lera, and eight grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his generous spirit. In keeping with Brad's wishes, his body was to be an anatomical gift through BioGift.
