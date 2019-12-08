Nelson, Brenda E., - 69, of Egg Harbor Township, was called home suddenly to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019, in Somers Point, New Jersey. Brenda was born on September 5, 1950, in Atlantic City to the late Cyrus E. Nelson, Sr. and Helena Irvin. Brenda attended the local schools, graduating from Atlantic City High School in 1968. She attended Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. She returned home and attended Atlantic Community College and Stockton State College. She became an Income Maintenance Technician for the Atlantic County Department of Social Services where she was employed for 10 years. She also worked as an Investigator for the State of New Jersey, Division of Taxation, from which she retired in 2001. She attended and was christened at Second Baptist Church where she sang on the youth choir. Brenda is predeceased by her infant brother, Nathaniel Earl; father, Cyrus E. Nelson, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Cyrus and Martha Nelson; and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Jeannette Irvin. Brenda leaves to cherish her memory her son, Bryan Earl Nelson; mother, Helena I. Nelson; sister, Donna Nelson-Lee (Kevin); brother, Cyrus (Cy) Earl Nelson, Jr.; nephew, Maurice Williams; her partner of 36 years and best friend, Lois S. Izes and many cousins and friends. Service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where visitation will begin at 10:00AM. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
Most Popular
-
A Canadian driver thought he'd put an injured dog in his back seat. It was a coyote.
-
A mother said her children, 8 and 4, hanged themselves in Pa. home. Months later, she is charged.
-
Inmate charged in cellmate death at Bridgeton's South Woods State Prison
-
Ocean Casino, Hyatt part ways
-
Scientists present prehistoric puppy found in permafrost, believed to be 18,000 years old
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.