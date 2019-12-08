Nelson, Brenda E., - 69, of Egg Harbor Township, was called home suddenly to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019, in Somers Point, New Jersey. Brenda was born on September 5, 1950, in Atlantic City to the late Cyrus E. Nelson, Sr. and Helena Irvin. Brenda attended the local schools, graduating from Atlantic City High School in 1968. She attended Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. She returned home and attended Atlantic Community College and Stockton State College. She became an Income Maintenance Technician for the Atlantic County Department of Social Services where she was employed for 10 years. She also worked as an Investigator for the State of New Jersey, Division of Taxation, from which she retired in 2001. She attended and was christened at Second Baptist Church where she sang on the youth choir. Brenda is predeceased by her infant brother, Nathaniel Earl; father, Cyrus E. Nelson, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Cyrus and Martha Nelson; and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Jeannette Irvin. Brenda leaves to cherish her memory her son, Bryan Earl Nelson; mother, Helena I. Nelson; sister, Donna Nelson-Lee (Kevin); brother, Cyrus (Cy) Earl Nelson, Jr.; nephew, Maurice Williams; her partner of 36 years and best friend, Lois S. Izes and many cousins and friends. Service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where visitation will begin at 10:00AM. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

