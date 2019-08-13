Nelson, Bryant H., - 62, of Tampa, FL passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born February 22, 1957, to Archie H. Nelson and Rose (Valentine) Nelson. He was born in Vineland and raised in Richland, New Jersey. Bryant attended the Buena Regional School district and graduated from Buena Regional High School in 1977. He received an Associate's Degree in Business from Atlantic Cape Community College. Bryant worked for numerous casinos such as Harrah's, Showboat, and Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Bryant also owned and operated the Pleasantville Deli in New Jersey for several years. He moved to Tampa, Florida to retire in 2014. He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Archie Nelson, Jr. Bryant is lovingly remembered by his children Elizabeth Nelson, Brianna Nelson, Bryant Nelson, and the mother of his children Audrey (Sims) Nelson. Bryant is also survived by siblings Roland Nelson (Marie), George Nelson, Kenneth Nelson (Joyce), Leonard Nelson (Debra), Roger Nelson (Brenda), Jessie Mae Nelson, Patricia Nelson Sample, Marvella Nelson, Valerie Nelson Deal, Marlene Nelson, his sister in law, Louise Nelson and a host of nieces and nephews. Bryant enjoyed spending time with his children, his family, and friends. He also enjoyed traveling, horseback riding, smoking cigars, sunsets, mentoring, coaching baseball, taking pictures of his loved ones, and he was a die-hard Eagles fan. A visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, with a service immediately following at 12:00 pm. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Mental Health of America, Gift Office 500 Montgomery Street, Suite 820, Alexandria, VA 22314. Arrangements by Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.