Nelson, Evelyn M. (nee DeMatte), - 95, of Vineland, passed away on Tuesday evening September 11, 2018 after an extended illness. Mrs. Nelson was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was 1 of 9 children and the last surviving child of the late Marie (Pernazzer) & John M. DeMatte. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 yrs., LaVon Nelson in 1992, brothers Anthony, Alfred, John, Louis, Edward & Victor DeMatte & sisters Emma D. Sasdelli & Rose Andrews. Evelyn was a homemaker and a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. Evelyn enjoyed working with her husband in the family operated Nelson's Bike Shop. She was a wonderful cook and most enjoyed being with her family. Mrs. Nelson is survived by her 3 sons & daughter in-laws; Robert & Roseann Nelson, Roger & Linda Nelson, John & Kristine Nelson, 8 Grandchildren; Lori (Jerry) Mongelluzzo, Rob Jr. (Rhonda) Nelson, Ted (Juel) Nelson, Andrew (fiancee' Jenn) Nelson, Scott (Tyler) Nelson, Heather (Sergio) Ricciardi, Dana Nelson & John Nelson II. 7 Great Grandchildren; Rob Nelson III, Eric Walsh, Ron (Brenna) Nelson, Liam Nelson, Tessa Ricciardi, Haley & Denny as well as many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday September 18th from 9:30-11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
