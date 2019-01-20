NELSON, JESSICA ANNE, - 43, of SANFORD, FL., passed away suddenly in FL. on December 22, 2018. Jessica was born in Somers Point, NJ and was an area resident most of her life before moving to FL. She was a 1993 graduate of Mainland Regional High School. Jessie is survived by her daughter Allison Young of Sacramento, CA. father John (Charlene) Nelson of Northfield, mother Jody D'Amico Nelson of FL., brothers John (Buffy) Nelson of FL., Ryan (Tiffany) Nelson of Northfield, Kevin (Victoria) Nelson of Pleasantville, uncles Stephen Hall, Eugene(Susan) Hall of Mays Landing and Jeff Nelson of Vineland, Aunt Jane (Tom) Kearns of Northfield and her maternal grandmother Marjorie Hall of Mays Landing. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Jessica's Life will be held Wednesday January 23, 2019 at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church 207 Northfield Avenue Northfield NJ. A Memorial Service will begin at 11am. Friends may call from 10am at the Church. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Jessica's memory to the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church PO Box 762 Northfield, NJ 08225 or online goodshepherdumc.com. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC AC
