Nelson, Leonard R., - 60, of Atlantic City, NJ, passed away Saturday May 9th 2020. Born in Vineland, New Jersey, raised in Richland and attended the local schools. He excelled academically and was very involved in the wrestling community. During his wrestling career he was known as "Lemmon" Nelson for his love of lemon pies. He was a two-time 6th and 7th District Regional champion of Buena Regional High. In his senior year he finished third in the state. He was loved by his coach Mickey Caprice and wife, Doris and was an integral part of their family. Leonard was later inducted into Buena's wrestling Hall of Fame. Leonard had an offer of a Naval appointment on graduation. He attended Wilkes University; a division one school; where his accolades included a full scholarship and he finished as an All-American in his senior year. Leonard loved helping others. He was the first to offer when a friend needed moving or other such help. Leonard often distributed pantry and home cooked food to those in need in the Atlantic City area. He loved watching old Westerns, all sports and especially football. He was certainly a die-hard Cowboys fan. He appreciated his wife's cooking and was a bit of a foodie. He went on to develop a career in the food and beverage industry. He worked for Harrah's in the" Meadow's" restaurant where he met his wife Deborah. They were partners at work as well as in life. He also worked at Rossi's and the Epic Buffet at The Sands Casino till its closure. The main focus of his career was the Banquet and Convention industry in Atlantic City. He opened the Atlantic City Convention Center in 1989 and was there till his departure. He was on the Chain Gang Banquet Team where he was noted for exemplary work and service. He was also known for his tireless efforts and relationships with clients. Leonard also worked for the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Taj Mahal, and Harrah's in their Banquet Department's. In 2005, he was nominated for the Atlantic City Casino Host Awards. He leaves his wife Deborah (nee Zeldes) of 35 years. He was predeceased by his father Archie Sr. and mother, Rose. He was also predeceased by brothers Archie Jr. (Louise) and Bryant. His siblings include Jessie Mae, George, Roland (Marie), Patricia, Kenneth (Joyce), Marvella (Windsor), Valerie, Roger (Brenda) and Marlene. He was blessed with a crew of nieces and nephews that stretched from New Jersey to Baltimore, Connecticut and Maine; as well as Lethbridge Alberta. He was well loved by all who knew him. Due to necessary covid19 compliance a memorial service will be held at a later time to celebrate Leonard's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent. You may leave condolences or share a special memory on his memorial page, or contact Deborah Zeldes Nelson. We like to thank all for the lovely cards, letters and words of support and sympathy at this difficult time. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
