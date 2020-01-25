Nelson, Sr. , William I. , - 88, of Atlantic City, NJ, was born August 20, 1931 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He made his heavenly transition into eternal peace January 19th, 2020 in California, where he spent his final years. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Kathleen, with whom he had six children. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

