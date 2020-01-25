Nelson, Sr. , William I. , - 88, of Atlantic City, NJ, was born August 20, 1931 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He made his heavenly transition into eternal peace January 19th, 2020 in California, where he spent his final years. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Kathleen, with whom he had six children. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Nelson Sr. William I. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Owner Installs Every Job! Hardwood Vinyl Plank Carpet Laminates Sanding ReFinishing Work &am…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.