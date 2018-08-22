Nerantzis, Pauline, - 91, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully with her children at her side on August 20th, 2018. She was born Pavlina Lekka in Kiparo Greece on May 27, 1927 to Polimeris and Magdalini Lekka. She was one of seven children- Aristides, Nikki, Elsie, Kathie, Eutuxia, and Panayiota. She was married to the late Lucas Nerantzis. The family immigrated to America on December 4th, 1972. and lived in North Wildwood until 1980, when they moved to Cape May Court House. Lina was a proprietor of several small restaurants and coffee shops from the 1970's through the 1990's-Lucas Corner, Lucas Restaurant and the Saratoga Coffee Shop. Lina was a devout practicing member of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox church in North Wildwood and for a short time, with Holy Trinity church in Bargaintown, New Jersey. Though her activities were reduced because of a stroke in 1991, she loved doing Word Search puzzles, watching General Hospital, Wheel of Fortune, and wrestling (the WWE); as well as driving around Cape May County. Lina is survived by her children Nicholas of Cape May Court House, Christina and her husband Vasilis of Vermont, Periklis and his wife Roberta of Maryland. Her remaining sister Panayiota, resides in Athens Greece. Her nieces and nephews live in Greece, Wales, Australia and Canada. Lina will lay in repose next to her husband at the Fairview Cemetery in Cape May Court House at 416 U.S. Route 9. Viewing will be Friday, August 24, 2018 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Viewing will continue on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will be at 11. Interment at Fairview Cemetery following the ceremony. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
