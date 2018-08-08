Nesbitt, Samuel McClure II, - passed away August 4, 2018 at the Bailey Center for Caring, St. Augustine, Florida. Born June 26, 1924 in Newtownards, Northern Ireland. He graduated from Rosetta High School in Belfast where he then went into an apprenticeship with Short Brothers and Harland continuing on into their engineering department. In 1959 he moved to South Jersey where he completed a 35 year career at Wheatons Plastics. Upon he retirement, he did private consulting work with his dear friend, Eddie Planton. He is survivied by his wife, Charlotte {Bellsy} of St. Augustine, Fl, three children: Mrs. Robert (Ingrid) Previti of Linwood, NJ; Mrs Michael {Reine} Humeny of Nashville, TN and Mr. Samuel {Uel} Nesbitt of Portland, Oregon. He has 4 stepchildren: Lori Belber, Jackie Damuth, Ben Damuth and Viriginia Hawrysz. He is survived by 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He is predeceased by his first wife, Madeline Irvine Nesbitt who was also from Northern Ireland. Throughout his life, he was an avid runner and cyclist. He enjoyed the beach, golfing, bowling and cruising. He was Finance Secretary for 35 years at the Ventnor Community Church and was a Mason for 62 years. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a future date for the family. Any donations can be made in his honor to the Keyston-Belcher Lodge, 808 Shore Rd, Linwoood, New Jersey 08221. Sam was a very loving husband, father and Pop Pop..He was a great story teller and always had a twinkle in his Irish Eyes.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.