Nestor, Mary, - 96, of Cape May Court House, died on Saturday 9/21/19 after a long bout with Leukemia. She was born on 6/18/23 in Philadelphia to Carmelo and Catherine Catanoso. The family moved to Wildwood in 1928 to open an Italian market. She married Pat Nestor on 7/4/43 and raised two children, Pat and Toni. Mary worked for Dr. Irving Tenebaum of Cape May for 43 years. She was a member of the Wildwood Civic Club, Cold Spring Village, and the Wildwood Historical Society. Her hobbies included travel, sewing, and baking. Mary is survived by her two children and their families, her sister Leona, three sisters-in-law, six grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 am Friday 9/27/19 at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Veterans Cemetery, Middle Township, NJ. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

