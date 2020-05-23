Neustadter, Judge Robert, - 89, of Atlantic City, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was the youngest son of Dora and Sam Neustadter, having been predeceased by his older brothers, Harry, Milton, and Max. Robert (AKA Chick) was married to his first wife, Helene (Honey) for 39 years. After she was tragically killed, he married his long-time friend, June. Judge Neustadter has two children, Lynda and Andrew. Also surviving are Lynda's two children, Sam and his wife, Jackie, and Emily; and three great grandchildren, Devorah, Miriam, and Esther. He is also survived by June's daughter, Tracey Schusterman and her daughter, Sofie. In addition, he is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Anita and Shirlee; his many nieces and nephews, Carolyn, Margie, Mark, Sherry, Susie, Lisa, Larry, Terry, Gail, and Stuart; and numerous other family members and friends. Judge Neustadter loved his job so much that when the court system ran out of money and couldn't afford to pay him, he worked anyway. Chick was called back to the bench after he retired and happily spent the next ten years doing what he loved best. His reputation as a judge was impeccable and he was highly respected throughout South Jersey. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and family. Gravesides services will be held privately at Rodef Sholom Cemetery on Sunday, May 24th. There will be no Shiva, but a memorial or life celebration will be held later in the year. If you desire, contributions may be made to: Congregation Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406; Michael J. Neustadter Pancreatic Cancer Fund, PO Box 3265, Margate, NJ 08402; or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
