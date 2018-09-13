Newsome, John Harry, - of Linwood, formerly of EHT, passed away September 8, 2018, age 75. He grew up in East Falls, Philadelphia and North Wales, PA as the second of six children of Harry and Eleanor Newsome. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968. During his service he met Joyce Perry, who became his beloved wife of 48 years. After the Navy, John served 11 years in the NJ Air Force National Guard as a technician and supervisor on flight training equipment with the 177th Tactical Fighter Group at NAFEC in Pomona with the rank of Master Sergeant, and earned his Bachelor's and MBA degrees from Stockton and Monmouth Colleges. Starting in the early 80s, he held slot department management and supervisor positions at Golden Nugget, Claridge, Showboat and Caesars casinos. In the mid 70s, he served on the EHT school board during the time the township voted to build its own high school. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 79. He enjoyed golf, sailing (on other people's boats), cleaning his pool and being his own expert handyman. He was known for his bad jokes and good card playing. He was quietly intelligent, generous, kind and funny. Above all, he was a devoted and loving father, father-in-law and grandfather. He always enjoyed children because they laughed at his jokes. John is predeceased by his parents; his wife Joyce; their two infant sons John and Michael; and two siblings, Richard and Sharon. He is survived by daughter Cynthia Graham (Stephen); sons Thomas and Steven (Melissa); grandchildren Ryan, Julia, Ben, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Anna and baby Samantha; and three siblings, Eleanor, Robert and Leslie. Friends and family are invited to his visitation on Saturday, September 15, from 10am until 11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A funeral service will follow at 11am. Everyone is asked to bring a joke, handwritten, in John's honor. Arrangements enstrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
