Ney, Doris May, - 95, of Pleasantville, Egg Harbor Township, Oaks of Weymouth, Mays Landing, and most recently Woodview Estates Assisted Living in Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020. She was known to operate the family business in the 1960s, Ney's Family Market in Pleasantville, NJ. She retired from Uncle Dicks Market in Bargaintown, and also retired from serving as a cafeteria aid at the Mainland Regional High School. She was a devoted member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Egg Harbor Township. She enjoyed socializing with family and friends, including nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family as well as being active, biking, walking and her cherished Yorkie, Lucky. She was definitely a woman who was faithful to Christ, her church and the bible. She touched so many hearts and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, John and Laura Lear; daughter, Laurie; brother, Edward Lear; sisters, Louise Collins, Marion Heinl, Marjorie Collins, and Barbara Yankuski; and her beloved Yorkie, Lucky. She is survived by her sons, Doug (Lucy), Dennis (Karen), Richard (Vicky), Milton (Linda); sister in law Hilda Lear; ten nieces and nephews, fourteen grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren. Due to the current Corona Pandemic restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church in Egg Harbor Township. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes. Inc.
