Ney, Doris May, - 95, of Pleasantville, and Mays Landing passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020. A graduate of Pleasantville High School, she operated the family business in the 1960s, Ney's Family Market in Pleasantville, NJ with her husband Milton. She retired from Uncle Dicks Market in Bargaintown and from serving as a cafeteria aid at the Mainland Regional High School. She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Egg Harbor Township and was a woman of great faith. She loved being with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She was an active person and enjoyed biking and being with her cherished Yorkie, Lucky. She touched many hearts and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sons Milton-(Linda), Richard (Vicky), Dennis (Karen), Douglas, (Lucy), her fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren, and her sister-in-law Hilda Lear. She was predeceased in death by her beloved husband Milton Sr., her daughter Laurie, sisters Louise Collins, Marion Heinl, Marjorie Collins, and Barbara Yankuskie, and brother Edward Lear. Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church in Egg Harbor Township. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
