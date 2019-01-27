Neyers, Melissa Ann, - 33, Our beloved Melissa passed away January 15th, 2019, in Florida. She was born in Atlantic City on November 29th, 1985, grew up in Northfied and graduated from Mainland High School in 2004, where she excelled in music, writing and art, especially character and portrait painting. As a young girl, Melissa loved having sleepovers with her girlfriends on Saturday nights and the requisite Sunday morning Manhattan bagels. She loved playing a computer fishing game with her Mom and Dad and would laugh when her Dad lost, which was most of the time. From 4th to 8th grades, Melissa, tall for her age, was power forward on the girls' basketball team for Mill Road School, and was known as the female Dennis Rodman. She always got the rebounds and fed the ball to Brielle, who would take it to the basket. Despite their straight 4-year championship, she was totally embarrassed by her father's boisterous coaching. She started to be interested in fashion and obsessed with sneakers about the same time she became more interested in the arts. Melissa had a huge heart and beautiful soul and adored and was adored by her grandparents Nanny, Mariam & Jim, who were a very large part of her life, as well as her cousins and her friends, especially Gina and Toni, and her aunts and uncles, especially Uncle "Dupid" and Aunt Maryann & Uncle Bobby. Being loved by Melissa was a wonderful, precious gift. She had a smile that reached from New Jersey to California, but that sunshine was stolen from her by her addiction, and despite our years' long hopes and prayers, her blue skies never returned. So many times Melissa thought she had overcome her illness, being sober for as long as 18 months, but this disease would not let her go and her pain didn't end until she was gone. An extremely gifted young lady, she was never to realize her aspirations of being a novelist or artist and having a full, happy life. Melissa is survived by her father Thomas Neyers, her mother Allison Dudley Hanke and stepfather Mike Hanke, her "Nanny", numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A celebration of her life will be held in late March, the exact time and place to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent in Melissa's name to Stop The Heroin at www.stoptheheroin.org
